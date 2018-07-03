Arrowverse EP Greg Berlanti Inks New $300+ Million Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Over the years, Greg Berlanti has brought plenty of fictional worlds to the small screen, and it looks like he’s not slowing down anytime soon.

The prolific producer has reportedly extended his overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, with the deal now reaching into 2024. According to TVLine, the deal is said to be worth over $300 million, and will be the second largest deal in WBTV history behind the one made for The Big Bang Theory‘s Chuck Lorre.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Considering the record-breaking number of shows that Berlanti is currently bringing into TV, this deal certainly makes sense. Just on The CW alone, Berlanti has his name on the Arrowverse quartet of Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl, as well as Black Lightning, Riverdale, and the new pilot All American. Outside of that, Berlanti has a stake in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, DC Universe’s Titans and Doom Patrol, as well as Blindspot on NBC, You on Lifetime, and God Friended Me and The Red Line on CBS.

Outside of the television world, Berlanti has quite a bit of projects as well, with his directoral debut Love, Simon, as well as continuing to develop a Booster Gold movie for Warner Bros.

“A lot has changed about TV since I started working in it 20 years ago, but what hasn’t changed is how blessed I feel to come to work every day, where I work with the most talented, hardest-working company, executives, showrunners, actors, writers, directors, casts and crews in the business,” Berlanti said in a statement. “I’m eternally grateful to all of them and to the audiences that have watched our shows. And finally, I’m thankful for the love, guidance and support I get from my husband, my family and my friends, which make moments like this one possible and all the moments in between the real reward.”

And through it all, Berlanti has made strives to bring new voices into his television projects, particularly with regards to his DCTV shows.

“We’ve been working the last two or three years to get our director lists and writers rooms more balanced,” Berlanti said in an interview earlier this year. “We’re close, if not all, with all of the superhero shows are 50 percent either women or people of diversity. We haven’t spoken a lot about it because we’ve just been focused on doing it. But it’s always rewarding for me when I get calls from other showrunners about our lists, so they can steal them away from us. It’s much more important for me now more than ever.”