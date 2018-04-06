Guillermo del Toro On If He Would Still Direct ‘Justice League Dark’ Or Another Comic Book Move

Guillermo del Toro is known for a wide array of fan-favorite properties, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll be dipping his toes into the world of comic book movies anytime soon.

During a recent Reddit AMA, the director was asked if he would be interested in returning to Justice League Dark, which has been in various stages of early development since his departure in 2015. But as del Toro revealed, he does not have any immediate plans to join the project again, seeing as he doesn’t know what he will direct next.

“I am concentrating on other projects right now.” del Toro revealed. “Next one could be a big one or a small one. I don’t know. That’s why I am taking time off. To think and ponder.”

Del Toro’s Justice League Dark has been a sort of enigma amongst DC Comics fans since it was first announced in 2012. After developing the script for several years (and receiving countless comparisons to NBC’s Constantine series in the process), del Toro turned in a complete version of the script in late 2014. Months later, del Toro left the project to focus on what is now Pacific Rim Uprising (which, coincidentally, he departed as well, leaving in the hands of Steven DeKnight).

In the years since, Justice League Dark has gone through a series of evolutions. Doug Liman was brought on to direct, but he too left the project in May of this year. Since then, a number of potential directors have been floated around, including It director Andres Muschietti and Damian Szifron. Most recently, Housebound director Gerald Johnstone has been attached to the project, tasked with giving its script “a polish.”

But even if del Toro doesn’t return to Justice League Dark, could fans see him make another comic book movie? According to the director, the landscape of comic book movies has changed too drastically for him to think about it right now.

“When we did [Hellboy‘s] films (as when Blade II happened) I was doing it because these movies were scarce and -I thought- a rarity.” del Toro explained. “Today it’s different. I am different too. I think my interest lie elsewhere. I still like the big arena films because I essay a great deal of things that come in handy on the smaller films, and it’s fun to take alternative vacations from each mode of directing.”

Justice League Dark does not currently have a release date.

Justice League is now playing in theaters. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.