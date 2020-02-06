Harley Quinn Actor Margot Robbie Melts the Internet with Adorable Puppy Photo

✖

Is there anything more adorable than a comic book movie star posing with a cute puppy? Between Hugh Jackman sharing pictures with his pups and Chris Evans posting lots of Dodger the dog content, the Internet has been full of pet love recently. We are definitely suckers for dog photos and a new post on Margot Robbie's Instagram is no exception. The actor known for playing Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe shared a photo with her new pal yesterday and our hearts are melting.

“🐶❤️,” Robbie captained the photo. Many people commented on the post, including Birds of Prey director, Cathy Yan. “Boo and Bella have a new sibling??,” she asked. Robbie’s Birds of Prey co-star, Ella Jay Basco, also commented. “Omg so cute!!!,” she wrote. You can view the post below:

Robbie will be seen playing Harley Quinn again soon in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad.

"I can tell you that [The Suicide Squad is] going to be incredible," Robbie previously shared. ”And again, it's just interesting to see what a different filmmaker makes of Gotham and these characters and Harley, really. I'm fascinated by what James Gunn finds interesting in her compared to what [Birds of Prey director] Cathy [Yan] finds interesting, compared to what [Suicide Squad director] David [Ayer] found interesting about her. [James is] such a comic book lover, so it's going to be rooted in the source material, which is always important to me."

In addition to Robbie, The Suicide Squad is set to see the return of Suicide Squad's Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. New cast members include Idris Elba as Bloodsport, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.