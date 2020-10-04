Hugh Jackman Melts the Internet With Cute Dog Photos

✖

Hugh Jackman has been stepping up his Internet game lately! The actor known for playing Wolverine recently did a hilarious new commercial in which he's wearing nothing but a pair of boots. He's also been having his usual fun with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. However, Jackman's latest post might be his best yet. The actor shared some super cute photos of himself with his dogs. We all have a soft spot for pups and Dali and Allegra are no exception.

"And now back to our regularly scheduled program. #Dali #Allegra," Jackman wrote. You can view the photos below:

Jackman's dogs aren't the only celebrity pups we love. Captain America star Chris Evans often shares content of his best pal, Dodger. Evans was recently updating fans on Dodgers hip surgery, and he seems to have recovered nicely.

There's been tons of fun Dodger content online over the last couple of years. Evans previously posted a heartwarming photo of himself with Dodger on Valentine’s Day, and their beautiful reunion video went viral back in 2017. Being cute isn’t Dodger's only talent: he can also sing! Not too long ago, Evans also shared a look at Dodger in the famous Knives Out sweater. In a dream world, Dodger will one day meet Dali and Allegra for an epic celebrity dog fest.

As for Jackman, he and Ryan Reynolds recently amused their fans by calling a temporary truce in their long-running "feud." They did it for a good cause, supporting the All-In Challenge during the pandemic, though Jackman says his and Reynolds rivalry is far from over.

Jackman recently claimed a previous truce lasted a whole year, but we’re inclined to disagree with that fact. Since the supposed truce, Jackman has done everything from “accidentally” leak a video of himself talking negatively about Reynolds to making fun of him during last year’s Sexiest Man Alive announcement, and asking the Internet chose between them in a “who wore it best” photo.

As of late, it's been Reynolds who has been pulling the most hijinks. The Deadpool star pulled a Photoshop invasion of one of Hugh Jackman's recent travel photos and when Jackman launched his new coffee line, Reynolds hijacked the narration of its advertisement.

What do you think about Hugh Jackman's newest dog photos? Tell us in the comments!