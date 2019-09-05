SPOILER Gets a New Character Design in Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy #1

The events of Heroes in Crisis certainly made an impact on the DC Comics universe, resulting in the death – and subsequent resurrection – of several pivotal characters. While the event is now wrapped up, both Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are feeling the fallout of it in their new standalone miniseries — including in a pretty major wardrobe change.

Spoilers for this week’s Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy #1 below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue opened on the pair in suburbia, shortly after Pamela literally bloomed out of a flower for Harley. After realizing that Pamela’s new body probably needed some clothes, Harley suggested they go on a shopping spree, only for Pamela to not be able to hold a human form and essentially deflate into a pile of leaves.

Back at their new suburban house, Harley uncovered a box that was delivered by one of Lex Luthor’s drones several weeks prior. The box contained fertilizer and “a little something extra”, which Pamela recognized as something that would help her regain her strength.

Pamela decided to rest, and the pair woke up the next morning to find that her appearance had changed. She now sported a more human-like appearance, with a long coat made out of roses and leaves.

Of course, this whole reveal was soon complicated by the arrival of Floronic Man, who wanted Pamela to help him with something called the Parliament of Flowers. But even then, it does give Poison Ivy a significant new costume – and overall look – going forward.

Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy #1 is available in stores now. Issue #2 will be released on October 9th.