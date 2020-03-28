Harley Quinn Showrunners Tease Darkseid’s Arrival in Season 2 on DC Universe

Harley Quinn‘s showrunners are teasing Darkseid’s arrival in Season 2 on DC Universe. The first season of the villain’s series was a wild success for the streaming platform, and things are ratcheting up in the coming episodes. Comicbook.com’s JK Schmidt sat down wit Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker to talk about the iconic supervillain and a host of other topics. When asked about the Lord of Apokolips making an appearance, the two played coy, but it seems things are going to get even more brutal in Season 2.

When asked about big villains, Halpern responded, “There is one. There’s one huge, huge DC character that plays a pretty big part in the back half of the season.” After hearing that, Schumacker said, “Well, let’s just say, in the trailers, there are Parademons… So, you know who comes with Parademons.”

All of that seems to point toward even more madcap adventures for the show. Schmidt also asked about a possible Season 3. They are waiting for a season order from WarnerMedia as of right now.

“We’re in a position now where DC Universe is trying to figure out what it wants to do with the show,” Halpern explained. “There’s been rumblings about expanding now that Warner Media has several arms. We’re exploring opportunities for other outlets, but nothing’s confirmed.”

“But as part of the, ‘Hey, look at us. We’re this little show that’s doing pretty well,’” he continued. “We have sent a one page… Just not even a synopsis but more of a setup for what could be season three. And so, we have thought about it, but that’s not to say that it could change entirely once we get a writer’s room going, if we are lucky enough to get a third season pickup. It’s all to be determined.”

Comicbook.com reviewed the first season of Harley Quinn last November, Jenna Anderson rated it at five stars. She called it a “hilarious and feminist masterpiece.”

In her words, “On a technical side, the series elevates its stellar writing and performances in many ways. The costume designs feel quintessential to each character, but with just enough of a modern and practical edge. There are countless costumes and props that fans will probably want to recreate and cosplay, from Ivy’s novelty coffee mugs to a batch of “Suicide Squad” band t-shirts. The art direction and background work is a joy to look at, adding an extra depth to each scene without ever being distracting. The same goes for the series’ music, which eloquently captures the upbeat, but earnest energy.”

The second season of Harley Quinn debuts on DC Universe April 3rd. The first season is now streaming on the platform.

