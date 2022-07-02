Harley Quinn: HBO Max Releases First Episode for Free Ahead of New Season

If you're not caught up on the first two seasons of Harley Quinn, now's your time to check out the very first episode before Season 3 makes its debut on HBO Max. It may have been a long wait, but Season 3 of Harley Quinn will finally premiere in July. Harley and Poison Ivy have been off enjoying their "Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour" while the creators behind the adult-animated series have been hard at work crafting new episodes. HBO Max has offered fans a taste of the kind of craziness they can expect out of Harley Quinn by releasing the show's first episode for free on YouTube.

"In the Season 1 premiere, Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) is fed up being the Joker's sidekick and strikes out on her own, determined to become the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City," the description of the Harley Quinn premiere reads. The show originally made its debut on DC Universe, but after the service transitioned to a comics-only app, Warner Bros. Animation moved the series to its new home on HBO Max.

The new trailer for Harley Quinn's third season premiered earlier this week, revealing the animated series returns on July 28th. Some of the trailer's highlights include the villainous Batman organization the Court of Owls, and an appearance by The Suicide Squad director and Peacemaker creator James Gunn.

Harley Quinn showrunners Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern previously told ComicBook.com that Season 3 has the potential to cover a lot of things, including Harley and Ivy's budding relationship.

"I definitely think we are going to see Gordon grapple with his, how should I say it, his low approval in Gotham city and the low approval of the police department in Gotham city," Halpern said. "I think we're going to see... we're going to dive a little more into Ivy's life and then history. Origins. I think we're going to do that. I think those are really the only two things we've really kind of hit on so far in our preliminary discussions that were like, 'Yes, definitely want to do those things'"

He continued, "I know we don't want to do a 'Are they going to break up, or are they not going to break up?' thing. I don't think we want this to be the stakes of the season. I think we want to see... I mean, there'll be obviously be conflict and tensions between the two of them when certain things go wrong. But I don't think we want that to be... we spent two years playing that, or two seasons, I don't think we want to do that for a third season. So that's what we don't want to do."

Make sure to check out Harley Quinn's first episode, and set your calendar for Season 3's release on July 28th.