Harley Quinn: How to Read the Tie-In Comic For Free Ahead of Season 3

Harley Quinn is finally coming back next month! It's been two years since Harley and Poison Ivy rode off into the sunset together at the end of the animated show's second season, and this week saw the long-awaited trailer for the upcoming third season. The new season has been dubbed the "Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour" and there's going to be a tie-in comic that you can check out for free on DC Universe.

"Holy sh*t @DCComics just put the #EatBangKillTour comics up for FREE on DC Universe! Happy reading you cheapskates and I'll see ya July 28th for my Season 3 premiere #HarleyQuinnS3," the official Harley Quinn account tweeted. "A new villain makes himself known to Harley and Ivy at the Black Cat Lounge, interrupting their impromptu honeymoon across the DCU," DC Universe writes. There are six free comics that you can check out here. You can also view some of the comics in the post below:

Holy sh*t @DCComics just put the #EatBangKillTour comics up for FREE on DC Universe! Happy reading you cheapskates and I'll see ya July 28th for my Season 3 premiere #HarleyQuinnS3 pic.twitter.com/wBnIntFRAp — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) June 29, 2022

Co-showrunner Justin Halpern previously confirmed with SYFY that they have no intentions of breaking up Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy after they finally got together at the end of Season 2.

"When we were talking about where a third season could go, the first thing we both said is, 'We don't want to do a third season where it feels like the stakes are [whether] Harley and Ivy stay together,'" Halpern said before the show's renewal. "It's much more interesting to do a show about how you navigate these very different personalities being in a relationship. And what are the fun things that can come out of that? What are the outside influences that can make that relationship tough but without the stakes being, 'Are they going to break up? Are they not?' So yeah, if there's a third season, which I hope there will be, the stakes will not be, 'Are Harley and Ivy going to stay together?' They're a couple."

Harley Quinn stars Kaley Cuoco as Harley; Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Cheryl, and Barbara; Alan Tudyk as Joker, Clayface, Calendar Man, Doctor Trap, and Condiment King; Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho and Felix Faust; Ron Funches as King Shark; Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman; Matt Oberg as Kite Man; and J.B. Smoove as Frank the Plant.

Season 3 of Harley Quinn will premiere on HBO Max on July 28th.