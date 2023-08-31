Harley Quinn Season 4 Reveals Who Started The Apocalypse and Why

In last week's episode of Harley Quinn, Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) used a time-sphere to travel to 2048 where they met their daughter, Neytiri AKA Princess Ladyfingers (Zosia Mamet). They discover Gotham has been mostly destroyed since the apocalypse began many years earlier. Neytiri claimed it was Harley and Ivy's fault, but King Baby (Gary Anthony Williams) blamed it on Lex Luther (Giancarlo Esposito). Harley and Ivy vowed to prevent the apocalypse, but things got complicated when they accidentally returned to their time six days late. In the newest episode, "Il Buffone," we find out what went down while Harley and Ivy were away and exactly how the apocalypse began. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

Turns out, the apocalypse was in fact Lex's fault. The villain claimed he planned to fix the ozone layer with an "Earth Saver" device, but needed Volcana's (Jeannie Tirado) powers for it to work. Since Ivy is away, Nora Freeze (Rachel Dratch) attempts to fend off Lex by hiding Volcana, but he ends up locking them in the Legion of Doom's headquarters along with Captain Cold (Ben Levin) and King Shark (Ron Funches). In an attempt to explode their way out, they end up giving Lex the tools he needs to use his device. However, his plans to thicken the ozone caused a blackout of the sun.

At the end of the episode, Harley and Ivy return in the midst of the chaos. Superman (James Wolk) quickly shows up, but is rendered powerless without the sun. He asks for directions to the nearest tanning salon when Ivy wonders, "Did Lex do all this just to f*ck Superman?" Harley replies," I've done worse to f*ck less, but still, that is some petty sh*t."

Will Harley Quinn Get a Season 5?

In a recent interview with Inverse, Harley Quinn supervising producer Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton and co-producer Ian Hamilton hinted that Harley Quinn has yet to be greenlit for a fifth season. However, they are hoping that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran will renew the show.

"Well, we don't really know at this point," Cecilia explained. "Nothing has been communicated directly to us. As far as we know, he likes the show. You know, he was in it. [laughs] So we assume he's a fan of the show. We don't know exactly where we're going to go from here... We hope that Season 4 is successful and the fans really like it and James Gunn likes it and we can continue exploring this universe, but this is all we know so far. We hope there's a Season 5 where we can take them to new places and we can they can explore new areas in their relationship."

"This season really does a lot to flesh out the entire universe," Ian added. "By the end of the season, you don't know where they're going to go just because we fleshed out the Harley Quinn-specific DC universe so much over the course of this season. You really could go anywhere."

Are you enjoying the fourth season of Harley Quinn? Tell us in the comments!