Harley Quinn Season 4: Series Creators "Hopeful" for Renewal

Considering everything that's happened with the DC brand at Warner Bros. Discovery recently, from the Batgirl movie being shelved to news that Strange Adventures would not see release, it's easy to understand that Harley Quinn fans are nervous about the show's future. The third season premiered in July after a long wait and is still rolling out on HBO Max. However, despite the show continuing to receive strong reviews into its third season, there's no guarantee that there will be a fourth season to follow. Despite all of this uncertainty, co-creator Patrick Schumacker remain optimistic about the show's future.

"We're very hopeful," Schumacker told The Wrap. "I think we feel pretty good. We're hopeful."

Schumacher continued, "It feels like people are liking the show. We don't know, but we feel from the vibes we're getting from the executives and people like that around the show that it's doing well for them. I feel like it's got a hardcore fanbase and I don't feel like DC has a lot of other shows that are like it. So if ours was to go away, I think it would leave a big hole. We feel hopeful."

Industry rumors suggest that, while Warner Bros. Discovery is shrinking its DC output on HBO Max, Harley Quinn is a "safe bet" to survive the downsizing and receive a new season. That's a good sign for fans of the show and the talent behind it, but neither is likely to feel safe until the official renewal comes down.

Viewers have been pleased with Harley Quinn's third season thus far. Reviewing the season for ComicBook.com, Liam Crowley called it "another grand slam for DC Animation" in his 4.5-out-of-5 review:

"Harley Quinn Season 3 shows no signs of rust after its two-year hiatus. Making an audience feel invested is unfakeable, and the cast and crew behind Harley Quinn provide palpable enthusiasm with every line of dialogue. Couple that with beautiful tributes to DC's animated history, a jaw-dropping mid-season twist, and enough heart to create contagious smiles throughout, and Harley Quinn Season 3 is everything fans of the franchise could ask for."

Pere HBO Max's synopsis, "Harley Quinn follows Harley's adventures after she breaks up with the Joker and strikes out on her own in this new, adult animated comedy. With the help of Poison Ivy and a ragtag crew of DC castoffs, Harley tries to earn a seat at the biggest table in villainy: the Legion of the Doom."

New Harley Quinn episodes debut on Thursdays on HBO Max.