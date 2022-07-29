Fan-Favorite HBO Max Series Returns With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

The long-awaited return of the fan-favorite DC Comics animated series Harley Quinn has finally happened, and the new batch of episodes on HBO Max have come back with a vengeance and critical acclaim. Like season two before, Harley Quinn season 3 has returned with a perfect, 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and to top it off as of this writing the series has a perfect Audience Score on the review aggregation platform as well. The critical consensus on RT for Harley Quinn season 3 reads: "Who woulda thought? -- Harley Quinn graduates from a ribald spoof into one of the most heartening additions to the DC canon in a diabolically clever and emotionally textured third season."

Awarding the series an A rating, AV Club writes: "In the wake of a second season that broke ground for LGBTQ+ representation in the overcrowded superhero genre, season three continues to fire on all cylinders." IGN gives Harley Quinn season 3 an 8 out of 10 rating, saying that "Love is in the air, but that doesn't mean Harley Quinn isn't as insane, blood-soaked, and hilarious as it's always been." Finally, SlashFilm writes that: "In the current world of non-stop superhero movies and TV shows that all seem to take themselves far too seriously, the vulgar, violent, unapologetically silly "Harley Quinn" can seem like a breath of fresh air."

In ComicBook.com's official review for the series, writer Liam Crowley awarded the season a 4.5 out of 5, writing in part: "Just like how any player is on the table for a graphic novel, Harley Quinn makes amazing use of its DC Comics catalog of characters. Whether it be for blink-and-miss-it background appearances or one-off cameos (including one that left me genuinely speechless for a full five minutes) to help with that episode's mission, Harley Quinn brings in enough fan favorites that will appease both hardcore comic fans and casual audiences alike."

Speaking in a previous interview with ComicBook.com, series co-showrunner Justin Halpern revealed at least one thing fans WON'T see in the series, Harley and Ivy breaking up.

"I know we don't want to do a 'Are they going to break up, or are they not going to break up?' thing. I don't think we want this to be the stakes of the season," the series executive producer said. "I think we want to see... I mean, there'll be obviously be conflict and tensions between the two of them when certain things go wrong. But I don't think we want that to be... we spent two years playing that, or two seasons, I don't think we want to do that for a third season. So that's what we don't want to do." Halpern added.

The third season of Harley Quinn will once again include 10 episodes, with the first three now streaming on HBO Max.