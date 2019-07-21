DC

DC Fans React to Harley Quinn Screening at Comic-Con 2019

DC Universe came to San Diego Comic-Con 2019 to take a victory lap. The DC streaming service […]

By

DC Universe came to San Diego Comic-Con 2019 to take a victory lap. The DC streaming service surprised, delighted, and calmed fan fears with the announcements that series Titans, Doom Patrol, and Young Justice have all been renewed.

However, DC Universe also brought something new to thrill fans with: the first episode of the Harley Quinn TV show!

Videos by ComicBook.com

This new DC Universe animated series is aimed at adults, marking an interesting synthesis between traditional DC Animation fans love, and the edgier R-Rated world of DC Universe streaming. So how did Comic-Con fans enjoy Harley Quinn? Scroll below to find out the first fan reactions to the premiere episode!

Great… For Adults

Harley Quinn will apparently be a great time for adult DC fans – but the kids should definitely be kept far away from it. 

Emancipating Harley Quinn

Like the upcoming Birds of Prey movie, Harley Quinn is dedicating part of its efforts to pulling Harley away from Joker, and establishing her as her own independent female character. With some violence to boot. 

DC’s Deadpool

Harley Quinn will bring wit, irreverence, and meta jabs at the DC Universe mythos. It’s basically going to be the Deadpool animated series Marvel could’ve made. 

Looney Tune Harley

This sounds like Deadpool-meets-Harley experience that a lot of fans are expecting from this series. 

Need More Now

DC fans have one problem with this new Harley Quinn series: they can’t see more now. 

Must Watch!

“Must Watch” is a phrase that DC Universe wants applied to its content every day. 

Queen of Comic-Con

Marvel, Top Gun, The Witcher… these things may steal headlines for Comic-Con 2019, but for diehard DC fans, Harley Quinn was the highlight. 

Harley Quinn premieres on DC Universe in October. 

Tagged:
,

Related Posts