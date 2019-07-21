DC Fans React to Harley Quinn Screening at Comic-Con 2019

DC Universe came to San Diego Comic-Con 2019 to take a victory lap. The DC streaming service surprised, delighted, and calmed fan fears with the announcements that series Titans, Doom Patrol, and Young Justice have all been renewed.

However, DC Universe also brought something new to thrill fans with: the first episode of the Harley Quinn TV show!

This new DC Universe animated series is aimed at adults, marking an interesting synthesis between traditional DC Animation fans love, and the edgier R-Rated world of DC Universe streaming. So how did Comic-Con fans enjoy Harley Quinn? Scroll below to find out the first fan reactions to the premiere episode!

Great… For Adults

Just saw the first episode of the new #HarleyQuinn animated show. It’s hilarious! And SOOO not for young people. The language & violence are over the top. But it’s fantastic



Show has been in development for three years & they have full access to all characters. #WBSDCC #SDCC2019 — Meghan (@mesulli) July 21, 2019

Harley Quinn will apparently be a great time for adult DC fans – but the kids should definitely be kept far away from it.

Emancipating Harley Quinn

The aim of the show is very much on the liberation of #HarleyQuinn (with help of Ivy) from Joker. Damian Holbrook mentions that he never thought the dirtiest panel he’d moderate would be animated. Also, Jim Rash as the Riddler is pretty fantastic. #SDCC — Parks And Cons @ SDCC (@ParksAndCons) July 21, 2019

Like the upcoming Birds of Prey movie, Harley Quinn is dedicating part of its efforts to pulling Harley away from Joker, and establishing her as her own independent female character. With some violence to boot.

DC’s Deadpool

Just saw the premiere of Harley Quinn on @TheDCUniverse and holy sh** is it great. It’s a hilarious, meta, and violent deconstruction of the Gotham mythos. It really feels like it could take over for Deadpool! — Josh Weiss (@JoshuaHWeiss) July 21, 2019

Harley Quinn will bring wit, irreverence, and meta jabs at the DC Universe mythos. It’s basically going to be the Deadpool animated series Marvel could’ve made.

Looney Tune Harley

OMG The new animated Harley Quinn series on #DCUNIVERSE IS NEW 52 Harley meets Looney Tunes with excessive violence with 30 f bombs a minute (that’s conservative). Hilarious – crowd loved it. #SDCC #WBSDCC — cyberaug (@cyberaug) July 21, 2019

This sounds like Deadpool-meets-Harley experience that a lot of fans are expecting from this series.

Need More Now

#SDCC50 #WBSDCC #HarleyQuinn 1st episode. It’s my favorite Ship and is amazing. It’s going to be too long before I get to see more of it. — Halfn Idea @ SDCC (@Halfnidea) July 21, 2019

DC fans have one problem with this new Harley Quinn series: they can’t see more now.

Must Watch!

I just watched the first episode of Harley Quinn and it has action, gore, lots of cussing and Harley realizing she’s got a lot more to offer than the Joker! This is a must watch! #WBSDCC #SDCC2019 — Aedan Juvet @ SDCC (@AedanJuvet) July 21, 2019

“Must Watch” is a phrase that DC Universe wants applied to its content every day.

Queen of Comic-Con

I know there’s a lot of BIG news coming out of #SDCC but @TheDCUniverse Harley Quinn was a joyous surprise for me. Hilarious, brutal, sarcastic, witty, basically feels like it’s written by comic fans who love picking apart every part of Gotham. It’s so so fucking good. pic.twitter.com/3tjSuWGDGs — Rosie Knight Trying to Survive SDCC baby ✨ (@RosieMarx) July 21, 2019

Marvel, Top Gun, The Witcher… these things may steal headlines for Comic-Con 2019, but for diehard DC fans, Harley Quinn was the highlight.

Harley Quinn premieres on DC Universe in October.