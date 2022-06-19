Harley Quinn Shares Hilariously Brutal Message for Father's Day

June 19th is Father's Day 2022 and many folks are taking to social media to celebrate the dads in their lives. There's also a lot of love for fictional dads hitting the Internet today ranging from favorites in Marvel to the best of Star Wars. Of course, we can't leave out DC. There are many lovable dads in the DC universe from Jonathan Kent to Thomas Wayne, but there are also some bad ones out there. In fact, the official account for the Harley Quinn animated series had a pretty harsh but hilarious post about today's holiday.

"Happy #FathersDay, hope your dads aren't pieces of sh*t like mine! 👨🏻," the account wrote. You can check out the post below:

It's been nearly two years since Season 2 of Harley Quinn came to an end, and the wait for Season 3 is almost over. More and more information about the animated series has been pouring in ranging from the news that The Suicide Squad director, James Gunn, will be playing himself in the series to co-creator Patrick Schumacker sharing some fun updates on social media. Earlier this month, it was confirmed the series is set to return this summer. Co-showrunner Justin Halpern previously confirmed with SYFY that they have no intentions of breaking up Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy after they finally got together at the end of Season 2.

"When we were talking about where a third season could go, the first thing we both said is, 'We don't want to do a third season where it feels like the stakes are [whether] Harley and Ivy stay together,'" Halpern said before the show's renewal. "It's much more interesting to do a show about how you navigate these very different personalities being in a relationship. And what are the fun things that can come out of that? What are the outside influences that can make that relationship tough but without the stakes being, 'Are they going to break up? Are they not?' So yeah, if there's a third season, which I hope there will be, the stakes will not be, 'Are Harley and Ivy going to stay together?' They're a couple."

Harley Quinn stars Kaley Cuoco as Harley; Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Cheryl, and Barbara; Alan Tudyk as Joker, Clayface, Calendar Man, Doctor Trap, and Condiment King; Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho and Felix Faust; Ron Funches as King Shark; Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman; Matt Oberg as Kite Man; and J.B. Smoove as Frank the Plant.

Stay tuned for more updates about Harley Quinn.