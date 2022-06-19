Star Wars Celebrates Father's Day with Some Hilarious Dad Jokes

Happy Father's Day to all of the dads out there! Many folks are paying tribute to their favorite fathers today, including fictional ones. When it comes to Star Wars, there are many dads in the galaxy far, far away to celebrate from one of the most famous fathers in fiction, Darth Vader, to beloved surrogate dads like Din Djarin AKA The Mandalorian. In honor of today's holiday, the official account for Star Wars took to Twitter to celebrate in the most dad-way possible... by posting Star Wars jokes.

"Incoming on the comm…Star Wars dad jokes for #FathersDay! I've got a bad feeling about this…" the Star Wars account wrote. There are some fun ones in there, and many fans have chimed in to the comments with more. You can check out the thread below:

Incoming on the comm…Star Wars dad jokes for #FathersDay! I’ve got a bad feeling about this… pic.twitter.com/x3iEROVscK — Star Wars (@starwars) June 19, 2022

In addition to the joke thread, Star Wars also did a post dedicated to dads throughout the galaxy. "Happy Father's Day to all the father figures in the galaxy doing the most," they wrote with a photo of Mando and Grogu. You can view that tweet below:

Happy Father’s Day to all the father figures in the galaxy doing the most. #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/OO1CE8AII8 — Star Wars (@starwars) June 19, 2022

Currently, you can catch some dads in Obi-Wan Kenobi, which is five episodes deep on Disney+. From Leia's adoptive father Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) to Luke's uncle Owen (Joel Edgerton), there are plenty of pops to honor in the show. Vader (Hayden Christensen) may not know he's a dad yet, but he's also thriving in the series. During a recent interview with Fatherly, Christensen talked about being a dad and preparing for the role by preparing his "Vader body."

"I think that process was very important for me," Christensen explained. "I needed to become that character again, physically. I just consumed as many calories as possible. I put on 25 or 30 pounds to fill out that [Darth Vader] suit." Christensen explained that the process took about nine months, but he chose not to maintain his Vader bod after the production was over. "I try to avoid the dad bod thing," he explained with a chuckle. "And I was trying to maintain that Vader body after we finished. But, honestly, I pretty much just went back to my old diet. I kind of deflated after that."

The finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi drops on Disney+ on June 22nd.