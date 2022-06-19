WandaVision Star Celerbates Paul Bettany on Father's Day

Happy Father's Day! June 19th is the day to celebrate dads everywhere in 2022, including fictional ones. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is filled with many dads from lovable ones like Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) to sinister ones like Ego (Kurt Russell) and Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung). Last year, another beloved character became a dad super fast during the events of WandaVision. When Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) took over the town of Westview, she quickly gave birth to twin sons, Billy and Tommy, making Vision (Paul Bettany) a father. After they aged up a bit in the next episode, the twins were played by Julian Hilliard and Jett Klyne who just reprised their roles in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In honor of Father's Day, Hilliard took to Twitter today to celebrate his onscreen pops.

"Happy Father's Day!" Hilliard wrote with a gif of Vision holding one of the twins. You can view the post below:

Of course, Bettany is also a father in real life. He has two kids with his wife, Jennifer Connelley, and is also the step-father to her son from a previous relationship. As for the actor's future with Marvel, it is currently unclear if he'll be showing up again. However, it seems likely considering WandaVision left off with him playing White Vision, a new version of his character. Recently, ComicBook.com chatted with Olsen who said she would love to see Wanda and Vision reunite. "Yeah!" she replied when asked about wanting Wana and Vision's romance to be rekindled. "I always want to be reunited with Paul Bettany painted faces ... That face is amazing."

However, Olsen also revealed that she has no idea what the future holds for her in the MCU. "I don't. I don't. I think fans usually have the best ideas and I genuinely don't know where we go from here and what the limitations are of the MCU because I don't follow what their plans are ... I feel like the fans always know what the plans are, even when they're not announced. And so I don't. I do have this image... There are a few images in my head of, I think they're from Witch's Road, as she's aging and decaying, while using her power and there's something in that, this older woman, who's aging from her power, that I'm interested in. And I don't really know what that means, but I kind of would love to be old."

Are you hoping Paul Bettany will return to the MCU? Tell us in the comments!