Harley Quinn Season 3 First Look Revealed, Summer Release Confirmed

Harley Quinn is one step closer to returning to our television screens. On Tuesday, the official Twitter account for the HBO Max series shared a new look at Season 3, the first one that fans have received since the self-aware DC FanDome sizzle reel last year. The photo showcases Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) on a beachside vacation — alongside the confirmation that Season 3 of the series will debut on HBO Max sometime later this summer.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Harley Quinn since the sophomore season last debuted in 2020, especially after the epic romantic step in Harley and Ivy's relationship in the end of Season 2. As showrunners Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern told ComicBook.com at the time, Season 3 has the potential to cover a lot of things.

"I definitely think we are going to see Gordon grapple with his, how should I say it, his low approval in Gotham city and the low approval of the police department in Gotham city," Halpern said. "I think we're going to see... we're going to dive a little more into Ivy's life and then history. Origins. I think we're going to do that. I think those are really the only two things we've really kind of hit on so far in our preliminary discussions that were like, 'Yes, definitely want to do those things'"

He continued, "I know we don't want to do a 'Are they going to break up, or are they not going to break up?' thing. I don't think we want this to be the stakes of the season. I think we want to see... I mean, there'll be obviously be conflict and tensions between the two of them when certain things go wrong. But I don't think we want that to be... we spent two years playing that, or two seasons, I don't think we want to do that for a third season. So that's what we don't want to do."

Reports have indicated that Season 3 will include a number of guest stars, including Harvey Guillen as Nightwing, and The Suicide Squad writer-director James Gunn as himself.

