Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy's animated adventures will continue in comic book form beginning in September. Harley Quinn Season Two ended with Harley and Ivy fleeing Ivy's disastrous wedding to Kite Man and getting the Thelma & Louise treatment. A new comic book series titled Harley Quinn: The Animated Series - The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour will pick up right where that second season finale left off, filling the gap between Season Two and Season Three of the HBO Max show. DC Comics has set Bingo Love's Tee Franklin to write the series, with Max Sarin providing the artwork and Taylor Esposito lettering.

DC Comics first mentioned the series during its ComicsPro presentation in February. Harley Quinn: The Animated Series -- The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour sees Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy taking a wild road trip. Here's the synopsis from the DC Comics subscriptions website (spotted first by Vines N' Roses):

"Harley and Ivy on the road trip of the century! Following the wedding disaster of the decade, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy end up on the run from Commissioner Gordon and the GCPD! But as fun as all that sounds, Ivy still worries over leaving Kite Man at the altar... Luckily, Harley's got the perfect scheme to shake her out of her wedding-day blues!"

With any luck, Harly Quinn: The Animated Series -- The Eat, Bang, KIll Tour should arrive not long before Harley Quinn Season Three debuts on HBO Max. Co-showrunner Justin Halpern has said that the show's third season will debut in late 2021 or early 2022. He also confirmed that there would be no danger of Harley and Ivy splitting up after finally putting the characters together.

"When we were talking about where a third season could go, the first thing we both said is, 'We don't want to do a third season where it feels like the stakes are [whether] Harley and Ivy stay together,'" Halpern said. "It's much more interesting to do a show about how you navigate these very different personalities being in a relationship. And what are the fun things that can come out of that? What are the outside influences that can make that relationship tough but without the stakes being, 'Are they going to break up? Are they not?' So yeah, if there's a third season, which I hope there will be, the stakes will not be, 'Are Harley and Ivy going to stay together?' They're a couple."

Are you excited about Harley Quinn: The Animated Series -- The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. Harley Quinn: The Animated Series -- The Eat Bang Kill Tour #1 goes on sale on September 14th. The first two seasons of Harley Quinn are streaming now on HBO Max.