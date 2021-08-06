Harley Quinn Showrunner Teases Season 3 Release Date

✖

The animated Harley Quinn series was picked up by HBO Max last year and they just began recording the third season last month. There has been no official word on when the new season will premiere, but co-showrunner Patrick Schumacker previously said that an "optimistic" date would be by the end of this year. However, in a recent interview on the Master of None podcast (via CBR), co-showrunner Justin Halpern gave a slightly clearer answer.

"I think it'll probably come out either the very end of this year or the beginning of [2022]," Halpern shared, "just because animation takes so long."

While we certainly wish we could get back to Harley Quinn's (Kaley Cuoco) Gotham shenanigans sooner, it's exciting to know the producers have a timeline in mind. Thankfully, there will be some Harley in our lives before then since Margot Robbie is reprising her live-action role in The Suicide Squad, which is set to hit theatres and HBO Max in August.

Schumacker has been sharing some fun teases about the animated show since production began, including some "red carpet looks" for Harley and Poison Ivy. "I just saw a @shaneglines design for season 3 of @dcharleyquinn with Harley in a red carpet gown and it would break the Internet if I shared it. But I can’t. Which is killing me. And now you all must feel my pain," he teased in a tweet last month. Speaking of the dynamic couple, Halpern previously confirmed with SYFY that they have no intentions of breaking up Harley and Ivy.

"When we were talking about where a third season could go, the first thing we both said is, 'We don't want to do a third season where it feels like the stakes are [whether] Harley and Ivy stay together,'" Halpern said before the show's renewal. "It's much more interesting to do a show about how you navigate these very different personalities being in a relationship. And what are the fun things that can come out of that? What are the outside influences that can make that relationship tough but without the stakes being, 'Are they going to break up? Are they not?' So yeah, if there's a third season, which I hope there will be, the stakes will not be, 'Are Harley and Ivy going to stay together?' They're a couple."

The first two seasons of Harley Quinn are currently streaming on HBO Max. Stay tuned for more updates about the third season. In the meantime, The Suicide Squad is set to be released on August 6th.