Blue Beetle Series Reportedly in the Works for HBO Max

Blue Beetle has surged in popularity in the last few years, and it looks like the younger incarnation of the hero might be getting his chance on an even bigger stage. Daniel Richtman is reporting that HBO Max is developing a series based on the DC Comic character. Other details are unavailable at this time, but this would represent another big swing for the company as they try to bolster their offerings as the “streaming wars” heat up. Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and others are all vying for dominance in today’s attention economy. HBO is going to have to do something to stand out amongst all the other offerings available. Blue Beetle along with some other DC series could go a long way toward providing some extra value for the service. There is already some bolstering on the way with Stargirl and some of the other DC Universe fare ready to be shared across platforms. So, fans will have to wait and see what materializes.

Two years ago, The Wrap reported that Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer was working on a script for a Blue Beetle movie and the Jamie Reyes character was front and center in that treatment as well. The writer had previously penned the Scarface reboot for Universal. Reyes has appeared in Young Justice, Batman the Brave and the Bold, and in Justice League Action. Younger fans will be excited to see one of the characters that has gotten a big push from DC on a larger scale and in live-action. But, nobody knows when the show would make its way to HBO Max.

Years ago, Greg Berlanti and Zak Penn of Marvel movie fame were supposed to be producing a Booster Gold and Blue Beetle movie, but the trail has gone a bit cold on that project. As more avenues for content open up it only makes sense that more of these shows would pop up. One show that is definitely coming to HBO Max and DC Universe soon is Stargirl and Geoff Johns is super amped to be bringing that story to a variety of platforms.

“There is no other character in comic books more special to me than Stargirl, and after searching far and wide I can say there is no other actor on the planet that embodies her more than Brec Bassinger,” Johns said when the series was announced. “Brec’s warmth, strength, humor and positive energy are core to who Courtney Whitmore is. I’m so grateful she’s signed on for the role.”