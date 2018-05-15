Henry Cavill Calls ‘Justice League’ Marketing “Ridiculous” for Hiding Superman

If you thought it was a bit absurd for Warner Bros. to release an initial Justice League teaser image featuring Superman, only to spend the rest of the film’s promotional window ignoring the fact that the Man of Steel was in it, you’re in good company: Henry Cavill, who plays the character, agrees with you.

Cavill has been speaking out about the film, walking that razor’s edge of acknowledging its flaws and questioning some of the decisions made without saying anything that could be construed as criticizing the cast and crew. Publicity, though, is apparently fair game.

“Well, that whole concept was faintly ridiculous and I honestly believe everyone viewed it as such,” Cavill told Empire magazine. “Of course, if I’m on the press tour I’m in the movie. Obviously, you knew, and that was a different little tap dance we danced together. But for the audience, I wanted to leave some mystery. I think it’s important to have some mystery in movies these days.”

Of course, the “mystery” of whether he was in the film would be short-lived; as he notes in the interview, he appeares — moustache-less — in the opening moments of the movie.

The film was reportedly taken over by Warner Bros. and both assembled and promoted by committee; diretor Zack Snyder left the project following his daughter’s death, and both the reshoots and editing on the film were completed by Marvel’s The Avengers filmmaker Joss Whedon, who cut a dramatically shorter and tonally different film than was initially rumored to exist in test screenings. Fans of Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice have spent the last several monts begging for the release of a “Snyder Cut” that would more closely resemble the director’s vision for the film.

In the time since its release, the stars have tried to remain fairly positive, especially because the buzz around James Wan’s Aquaman is great and Wonder Woman‘s massive commercial and critical success guaranteed it a sequel, ensuring that the DC movies would continue forward in some form.

