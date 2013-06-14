Henry Cavill Calls on Fans to End Hostility in Personal Social Media Post

✖

Henry Cavill is calling on his fans to end the hostility in their debates about his career in a social media post. The Man of Steel star spoke his mind on Instagram while pleading with his followers to be respectful and civil. Over the last two years, there has been a lot of discussion about his place in the DC Comics universe. Zack Snyder’s Justice League being released only intensified the conversations. Numerous reports emerged that he was on the cusp of signing on for more appearances as Superman with Warner Bros., but there has been little communication on that since 2020. Now, Cavill is just asking his fans to not bring that speculation and negativity to his personal feeds. In addition, he would like to see the fanbase to be nicer to each other and not use him as a cudgel to insult one another. It’s a very Superman-like gesture.

“Dear fans and followers, I wanted to make a wee community announcement. I couldn't help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late. It's becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed. There has been lots of, let's call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships,” Cavill wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

“Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are "speculating", It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing,” he continued. “We are living in an age of social enlightenment. More and more, people are realising that their views may have been blinkered and that they need to expand them to encompass others. So, to you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it's time to stop.”

“I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your ‘passion’ is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most. Even your most conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren't true,” Cavill explained. “Let's embrace this age of social enlightenment together, and move forward with positivity. I am very happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself.”

What do you think of Cavill’s calls for civility? Let us know down in the comments below: