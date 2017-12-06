‘Justice League’: Henry Cavill Reveals His Favorite DC Comics Villain

Every comic book fan has a favorite supervillain, and now the DC Extended Universe‘s own Superman, Henry Cavill has revealed his.

Speaking to JOE.ie, Cavill at first went with a relatively safe answer, choosing the first villain he faced as Superman in Man of Steel, General Zod, as his answer.

“Zod has come back in so many different ways throughout the comic books and he’s a fantastic villain in all those different ways,” Cavill says, before admitting, “Bit of a boring answer though.”

Cavill decides to get a bit more creative and offers a few more answer before settling on one.

“Doomsday was great as far as Dan Jurgens comics go. Just amazing and Brainiac’s pretty badass too. Darkseid. I can just start naming a whole bunch. Brainiac’s a cool one. I like Brainiac.”

Doomsday is another villain that Cavill has faced Superman. Just like in the DC Comics universe, in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Doomsday was responsible for killing Superman in battle.

Darkseid’s DC presence in the DC Extended Universe has been hinted at, primarily through the presence of his uncle, Steppenwolf, as the villain of Justice League, but so far has not appeared on screen himself.

Brainiac is a villain whose only presence in the DC Extended Universe is a small Easter egg in Man of Steel where the villain’s logo appears in a Kryptonian ship. Brainiac has gone through several iterations in DC Comics media, sometimes being tied directly to Superman’s origin. That will likely be the case when he appears as the villain on the upcoming SyFy Superman prequel TV series Krypton.

