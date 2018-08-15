James Bond: Here Is What Henry Cavill Could Look Like As 007

There’s been a lot of talk about the James Bond franchise in the last year or so, as the milestone Bond 25 has been taking shape. After some speculation of a casting change, Daniel Craig has returned for this next 007 outing under the helm of director Danny Boyle, but continued discussion of the future of the franchise has turned up some interesting notions.

It’s been revealed that Idris Elba has been considered for the role of the next Bond, but after seeing him dip into the world of espionage action with Mission: Impossible – Fallout, fans are really liking the idea of Superman actor Henry Cavill playing Bond. To give you a notion of what that casting would (literally) look like, our friend BossLogic has whipped up this nice little portrait:

BossLogic did this one for all the fans of Cavill out there, adding a caption (“For the new # henrycavill fans on the page as a thank you! #007“) that drives that point home pretty hard. It’s an opportune time to be showing the love: Cavill already had a nice fanbase foundation, thanks to his role as Superman in the DC Extended Universe; with Mission: Impossible he’s established himself as an action star that’s able to hold his own against the likes of Tom Cruise. For as much traction as Cavill has gotten from the Superman role, Mission: Impossible launching him to a possible James Bond role would be a game-changing move for his career. So far, having Cavill take over 007 from Daniel Craig seems to go down easier in fans’ minds than having Idris Elba take on the role – for the usual reasons of racial bias.

As of now, Bond 25 is gearing up for production, as producers Miachel G. Wilson and Barabara Broccoli revealed back in may, stating: “We will begin shooting Bond 25 at Pinewood Studios in December with our partners at MGM and are thrilled that Universal will be our international distributor.”

Boyle has already been teasing a juicy idea for this milestone twenty-fifth installment of the James Bond movie franchise – of course, that storyline is being kept under as much lock and key as one of Bond’s actual MI6 missions:

“We’ve got an idea” Boyle said in a recent interview, “John Hodge, the screenwriter, and I have got this idea, and John is writing it at the moment. And it all depends on how it turns out. It would be foolish of me to give any of it away.“

Bond 25 is slated for release on November 8, 2019.