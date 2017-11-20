Henry Cavill Is Under Contract To Play Superman Again

While there continues to be some debate over whether Ben Affleck will don Batman’s cape and cowl again after Justice League, it seems that the DC Extended Universe‘s Man of Steel is locked in for at least one more movie.

In an interview with the LA Times, Henry Cavill confirmed that he is under contract for to appear as Superman in at least one more DC Extended Universe movie. Cavill says he looks forward to whatever film comes next, be it a solo Superman sequel to Man of Steel or a Justice League sequel, as an opportunity to improve upon his depiction of Superman in previous films.

“There’s a wonderful opportunity to tell the Superman story,” he says. “Now there is a fantastic chance to show Superman in his full colors and tell a very complex, character-driven movie that is based on story and have that wonderful sensation of hope and happiness. A feel-good movie with lessons laced in there as well.”

Cavill is describing a movie that would see a more confident version Cavill’s Superman than has been seen in the DC Extended Universe so far. Man of Steel was an origin story in which Superman was trying to figure out what role he should play in the world of humans. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice saw Superman sharing the spotlight with the Dark Knight and cast in the shadow of the Battle of Metropolis that concluded Man of Steel.

Now having died in Batman v Superman and been resurrected in Justice League, Superman’s creation myth is complete. He is now free to be the fully-formed paragon that exists in collective pop culture consciousness.

During a Justice League press event, Cavill explained how Superman has already changed his former foe and now founder of the Justice League, Batman.

“Superman to the League is a, he has a sense of what is missing,” Cavill said. “He has completely changed Batman’s perspective of these characters with special abilities and powers.”

Justice League is now playing in theaters. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.