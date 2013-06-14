#HenryCavillSuperman Is Trending In Hopes Of A Sequel
Fans of DC Comics movies are not known to be quiet or easily silenced. They are passionate and outspoken and, sometimes, they get their way. In the case of Zack Snyder's Justice League, the DC Comics ensemble movie is seeing its original vision released on HBO Max thanks to thousands of fans constantly rallying on social media to encourage Warner Brothers and HBO Max to unveil it. Now, many of those same fans and some new ones are piling onto a new trend on Twitter: #HenryCavillSuperman. The fans want to see more of Henry Cavill in the role off Superman and they're speaking up to explain why.
Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. He went on to play the part in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League (which will soon be re-released with completely different scenes featuring Cavill in the role, as they were originally intended by Snyder). A Superman cameo came into play at the end of Shazam! but director David F. Sandberg was forced to only show the DC Comics icon from the neck down as Cavill and his team held out in an effort to push for a Superman movie.. Still, Warner Brothers has shown no movement on getting Cavill back into the iconic role and fans are calling for it, as a result.
Below, some of the tweets from the #HenryCavillSuperman trend can be seen!
Retweet if you want Henry Cavill to continue playing Superman.#HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/1mOuF1RpAS— Reviews by Brooks (@brookstweetz) January 7, 2021
Zack captioned it “My Superman” and now he is OUR Superman! #HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/2UKSS0rZ9L— 𝐵𝑒𝑒 🐉 🇮🇳 (@cavillclarke) January 7, 2021
Henry Cavill is the best superman of all time and I meant what I said. #HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/t9OLy6v6cy— Geralt of Rivia #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@Itssan17) January 7, 2021
Its a bird, its a plane!!— Dany de Rivia verá #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague (@CaresDaniella) January 7, 2021
Noo, its #HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/eepM9BzB8T
Blessing yer timeline with a kid's reaction to #HenryCavillSuperman 's first flight 🙄♥️#RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/uFVxOTn54Y— Geralt of Rivia #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@Itssan17) January 7, 2021
Trending in United States..Lets go#HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/TzCfzyWd1B— Where is the Superman movie? (@WeWantSuperman) January 7, 2021
Man of Steel is the best DC movie of the current era yet. Henry Cavill is Superman. #HenryCavillSuperman https://t.co/XVgXTcrKOS— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 7, 2021
Man of Steel is the best and my favorite DCEU movie, in my opinon.
two of the most powerful, inspiring scenes in any comic book movies#HenryCavillSuperman#GalGadotWonderWoman pic.twitter.com/X5OGP7VKmE— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 7, 2021
Man of Steel and Wonder Woman offer up two of the most inspirational and powerful comic book movie moments. Clark learning how to fly to the tune of Hans Zimmer's "Flight" is a beautiful sequence. You might find other similar feelings and moments in other Marvel or DC films, but these moments are certainly in the conversation!prev