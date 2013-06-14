HenryCavillSuperman Is Trending In Hopes Of A Sequel

Fans of DC Comics movies are not known to be quiet or easily silenced. They are passionate and outspoken and, sometimes, they get their way. In the case of Zack Snyder's Justice League, the DC Comics ensemble movie is seeing its original vision released on HBO Max thanks to thousands of fans constantly rallying on social media to encourage Warner Brothers and HBO Max to unveil it. Now, many of those same fans and some new ones are piling onto a new trend on Twitter: #HenryCavillSuperman. The fans want to see more of Henry Cavill in the role off Superman and they're speaking up to explain why.

Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. He went on to play the part in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League (which will soon be re-released with completely different scenes featuring Cavill in the role, as they were originally intended by Snyder). A Superman cameo came into play at the end of Shazam! but director David F. Sandberg was forced to only show the DC Comics icon from the neck down as Cavill and his team held out in an effort to push for a Superman movie.. Still, Warner Brothers has shown no movement on getting Cavill back into the iconic role and fans are calling for it, as a result.

Below, some of the tweets from the #HenryCavillSuperman trend can be seen!