Henry Cavill Would Love the Chance to Work With Tom Cruise on a DC Comics Movie

Henry Cavill’s performances as Superman in the DC Extended Universe have helped open the doors to a variety of other action films, such as Mission: Impossible – Fallout. In the film, Cavill stars alongside one of the biggest actors in cinema history, Tom Cruise. Given the growing popularity and success of comic book films, fans have wondered if Cruise would ever join the genre, with Cavill welcoming the opportunity of his co-star joining the DCEU.

When asked by ScreenRant about a DCEU film in Cruise’s future, Cavill claimed, “I would love to work with Tom again. So, any opportunity I get would be enormous fun.”

As for Cruse’s own interest in becoming a superhero, the actor doesn’t rule it out entirely.

“You know, there’s always another mountain in anything, in anything,” Cruise shared earlier this year with MTV. “I’ll never say no if I find something that’s interesting and I think an audience would like to see it and they’ll be entertained by it, and I feel like I could contribute something to it.”

Many stars of superhero films take roles in other massive franchises, though Cavill’s involvement in Mission: Impossible led to one of the biggest critiques of Justice League.

In the DCEU film, Cavill has a few brief appearances as compared to the rest of the film’s stars. When his scenes seemingly wrapped, he quickly moved on to Fallout, which resulted in the actor growing a mustache.

Following a family tragedy, Justice League director Zack Snyder left the project while Joss Whedon completed principal photography and helmed reshoots. Cavill was required for the reshoots, yet his commitments to Fallout meant having to keep his facial hair. The most plausible solution was to film the scenes with Cavill adorned with a mustache so that visual effects artists could attempt to erase the facial hair.

Unfortunately, the removal of the mustache became one of the more talked-about behind-the-scenes anecdotes, with the internet regularly poking fun at the ordeal instead of focusing on the film itself. Additionally, the finished product didn’t look natural to most viewers, which distracted audiences even more from the film’s story.

With Mission: Impossible – Fallout hitting theaters this Friday, audiences can see if the Justice League ordeal was worth it while imagining Cruise potentially lending his talents to a DC Comics character.

