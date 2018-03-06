Here’s What Armie Hammer Could Look Like As Green Lantern

Speculation has begun surrounding the possibility that Armie Hammer, the star of The Lone Ranger who also had a role in The Social Network, will be playing Green Lantern Hal Jordan in the DC Extended Universe.

The speculation was largely caused by DC Comics president and chief creative officer Geoff Johns and the DC Extended Universe’s Deathstroke, Joe Manganiello, following Hammer on Twitter, and Hammer returning the favor. Hammer and Manganiello even exchanged some brief pleasantries.

These kinds of social media friend exchanges have become precursors to official reveals recently, including Manganiello’s own Deathstroke announcement, as well as the announcement of Rick Famuyima as the director of The Flash (though that assignment didn’t stick).

Fans immediately assumed he’d been cast in the role of the one iconic Justice League member that hasn’t been mentioned in the film universe so far, the Green Lantern. Though Green Lantern Corps, focusing on the larger galactic police force that Hal Jordan is a member of, is on the DC Films schedule, there’s been no mention of when one of the more popular Green Lanterns would appear. Thus, fans have made the assumption that Hammer is being fitted for the role of Hal Jordan.

Hammer had some fun at the expense of his fans last night, trolling them a bit with a false reveal, but fans are still hoping, including artist BossLogic. BossLogic is known for imagining actors as they might appear in a superhero role, and he’s applied that style to Hammer as Green Lantern as well. You can see the results below.

