Here’s What Eliza Dushku Could Look Like As Catwoman in Gotham City Sirens

Fan art superhero Bosslogic is in a Gotham City Sirens kind of mood, and that means a look at what frequent Joss Whedon collaborator Eliza Dushku, who starred as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the animated Batman: Year One and a Catwoman short film attached to its DVD release, would look like if she were to play the character in a live action adaptation.

The actress, known for playing badass female characters dating all the way back to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, recently appeard on on Disney XD’s Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H., but would cross party lines to play Batman’s iconic foe/love interest again if the opportunity arose.

A quick @elizadushku has #catwoman to go with the previous post – Always been badass from way back in the buffy days #gothamcitysirens pic.twitter.com/u5Z8yzJUA8 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) December 24, 2016

“I of course will keep my phone on and would scratch and claw at the chance to film her in live action form,” Dushku told ComicBook.com when we asked her about it before Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice was released.

Dushku would also be age-appropriate, since an older Batman (Ben Affleck, about ten years Dushku’s senior) means they wouldn’t likely be looking for twenty-year-olds to play some of his best-known friends and foes.

Bosslogic previously shared an image of Odette Annable as Catwoman. He has also created images of Megan Fox and Emma Stone as Poison Ivy.

Obviously, Margot Robbie will return in her role as Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad.

Ben McKenzie, who played Batman in the same animated movie, has returned to Gotham City to play Jim Gordon in Fox’s Gotham, so Dushku would be in good company if she could manage to land the role a second time.