Here’s What Karen Gillan Could Look Like as Batgirl

Last week saw actress Karen Gillan shoot her shot, putting it out into the universe that she thought it would be cool to play Batgirl in a new movie for Warner Bros. This was picked up by fans online who rallied behind it, even fan-favorite Batgirl writer Gail Simone gave it her stamp of approval. Now with the new still fresh on our minds, a new piece of fan art has revealed what it might look like if Gillan suited up as Barbara Gordon’s heroic alter-ego.

Instagram fan artist @ApexForm has debuted their latest piece of art online which sees Gillan in the role, featuring her unmasked and on a roof top in Gotham. Check it out below and peep ApexForm’s other heroic fan art including Teyonah Parris as Spectrum and Shang-Chi and The Mandarin.

Before you get too excited, the actress known to Marvel fans for her portrayal of Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Endgame, isn’t actually pushing to get herself cast as DC’s Batgirl but when she was asked which other super hero she would like to play this was her answer: “Batgirl would be pretty cool! Yeah, she’s a redhead!” Gillan was just having fun and answering a question in an interview.

The follow-up question was which super hero she would like to direct. “Batgirl would be cool for that, as well,” Gillan said in an interview with Omelete. “My favorite film in that world, my favorite one is Dark Knight. I just love the way that one is directed so much. So, I would just love to work in that world, as a director. Come on, DC. Look over this way!”

Not all hope is lost though since Warner Bros. is still very much developing which Producer Sue Kroll told ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis on the set of the upcoming Birds of Prey, confirming she won’t appear in the new movie but has her own solo film still in the works.

“You’ll not see Batgirl. I’m just going to say no. This is a studio thing. Batgirl is in development for her own film.”