Hollywood Blvd. Superman Cause of Death Determined

The cause of death for Christopher Dennis, the street performer best known Hollywood Blvd. Superman, has been released. According to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office (via TMZ) Dennis died from suffocation result of blunt force trauma to his head and neck. The official Coroner’s report also indicated that methamphetamine toxicity was a significant factor in the performer’s death. Dennis, who passed away on November 2, 2019, was 52 at the time of his death.

Dennis first began portraying Superman on Hollywood Blvd in June 1991 after having repeatedly been told how much he resembled Superman actor Christopher Reeve, something that Dennis told The Guardian in 2017 for the publication’s feature Outside in America which covered American homelessness, something that Dennis himself unfortunately experienced.

“Going from Superman to going to homeless, I was put in my own living hell,” Dennis said. “I’m the first character that did this out there on Hollywood. I came up with an idea while I was waiting tables. These people that I’m waiting on keep saying how much I look like Christopher Reeve or Superman. So I jimmy-rigged an outfit. They loved it. I became homeless about eight months ago.”

Dennis was the focus of the documentary Confessions of a Superhero and made appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live, as well as multiple other films and television shows.

“We want to take a moment to extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Christopher Dennis better known as ‘Hollywood Superman’,” the Super Museum in Minneapolis wrote on Facebook after his passing. “We’ve just received word of his passing. We’ve known Chris for many years. Many years ago he married the love of his life here in Metropolis in front of the Superman statue. He spent time with our family and showed lots of support for our museum and the Superman Celebration. Chris had a love for Superman and an uncanny resemblance to Christopher Reeve.”

After news of Dennis’ death began circulating in November, a GoFundMe page was set up in his honor in order to give the entertainer a funeral and final resting place.

“Chris had been homeless, off and on, for three years prior to his passing, sometimes sleeping in shelters,” those behind the campaign said in a statement. “Family, friends, and fans who had helped him find lodgings over the years hope to raise funds to give him a final resting place where he can be at peace for eternity. A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to raise funds for a funeral service, cremation, grave/niche plot, and a memorial plaque at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.”

Dennis’ funeral took place on December 7, 2019. He was ultimately interred at Forest Lawn Cemetery.