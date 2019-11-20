Fundraiser Launched to Hold Funeral for Hollywood Superman Christopher Dennis

The entertainment industry suffered a heartbreaking loss earlier this month, when “Hollywood Superman” Christopher Dennis passed away at the age of 52. Dennis, who bore a shocking resemblance to Christopher Reeve, traversed Hollywood Boulevard as the Man of Steel for nearly 30 years, and impacted quite a lot of people in the process. If you’re among those who want to help carry on Dennis’ memory, a recently-launched fundraiser seems like a good place to start. On Tuesday, it was announced that an official GoFundMe page had been launched in Dennis’ honor, in order to give the entertainer a funeral and a final resting place.

“Chris had been homeless, off and on, for three years prior to his passing, sometimes sleeping in shelters,” those behind the campaign said in a statement. “Family, friends, and fans who had helped him find lodgings over the years hope to raise funds to give him a final resting place where he can be at peace for eternity. A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to raise funds for a funeral service, cremation, grave/niche plot, and a memorial plaque at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.”

According to Dennis’ social media, he began appearing on Hollywood Boulevard as Superman in 1991. In the decades since, he became the focus of the documentary Confessions of a Superhero and made appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live, as well as multiple other films and television shows.

“We want to take a moment to extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Christopher Dennis better known as ‘Hollywood Superman’,” the Super Museum in Minneapolis wrote on Facebook after his passing. “We’ve just received word of his passing. We’ve known Chris for many years. Many years ago he married the love of his life here in Metropolis in front of the Superman statue. He spent time with our family and showed lots of support for our museum and the Superman Celebration. Chris had a love for Superman and an uncanny resemblance to Christopher Reeve.”

In addition to appearing as Superman, Dennis used his platform to speak out about homelessness.

“Going from Superman to going to homeless, I was put in my own living hell,” Dennis told The Guardian in 2017. “I’m the first character that did this out there on Hollywood. I came up with an idea while I was waiting tables. These people that I’m waiting on keep saying how much I look like Christopher Reeve or Superman. So I jimmy-rigged an outfit. They loved it. I became homeless about eight months ago.”

At the time of this writing, the GoFundMe account has raised $1,595 of its $18,000 goal. If you would like to donate, you can do so here.