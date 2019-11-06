“Hollywood Superman” Christopher Dennis Dead at 52

Hollywood Superman Christopher Dennis has died, according to multiple sources. ComicBook.com has reached out and is awaiting further detail. Dennis was 52 years old. He walked Hollywood Boulevard dress as the Man of Steel for almost 30 years. He was known for his resemblance to film star Christopher Reeve, who played Superman in a series of movies in the 1980s. Dennis appeared in the documentary Confessions of a Superhero, made appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and has appeared in a number of stories and other documentaries. “We want to take a moment to extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Christopher Dennis better known as ‘Hollywood Superman’,” the Super Museum in Minneapolis writes on Facebook. “We’ve just received word of his passing.

“We’ve known Chris for many years. Many years ago he married the love of his life here in Metropolis in front of the Superman statue. He spent time with our family and showed lots of support for our museum and the Superman Celebration. Chris had a love for Superman and an uncanny resemblance to Christopher Reeve.

“Christopher Dennis portrayed Superman on the Hollywood boulevard for almost 30 years. He’s been featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Confessions of a Super Hero, hundreds of news stories, television shows and documentaries. Chris has had many struggles and ups and downs over the years. We hope that he is at peace now. And we pray for comfort to those who loved and cared about him.”

Dennis spoke to The Guardian in 2017 for the publications feature Outside in America covering American homelessness. In the interview, he revealed that he became homeless after his motor home was towed. “Going from Superman to going to homeless, I was put in my own living hell,” Dennis said. “I’m the first character that did this out there on Hollywood. I came up with an idea while I was waiting tables. These people that I’m waiting on keep saying how much I look like Christopher Reeve or Superman. So I jimmy-rigged an outfit. They loved it. I became homeless about eight months ago.”

Dennis says he was jumped while homeless and had his Superman costume stolen. He reached out online for donations to buy a new costume so that he could begin working the Boulevard again. He asked for $1,000 and received $8,000, affording him enough for a new suit and a place to sleep.

“Going from Superman to going to homeless I think has made me a better person. It’s made me grateful for the things I’ve got. No matter how little. I’ve got people that say, ‘Hello, Superman. How are you today?’ After meeting me, they walk away with that feeling, ‘Oh my god we just met Superman. That’s the real one. He’s real.”