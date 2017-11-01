Hot Toys Adds The Flash to Their ‘Justice League’ Figure Lineup

The Flash has joined Batman and Aquaman in Hot Toys‘ Justice League sixth-scale figure lineup!

Naturally, the figure is based on Ezra Miller’s appearance as The Flash/Barry Allen in the upcoming Justice League film. It features a newly developed helmeted head sculpt, a Flash suit with red and gold armor plates, and an array of accessories that include a Batarang, four lightning effects, and a Justice League-themed figure stand.

The face sculpt seems a bit off to me, but the figure as a whole is typical of the quality we’ve seen in the past from Hot Toys. If you would like to add this figure to your collection, The Flash will be available for pre-order on Sideshow Collectibles right here by the end of the day today, November 1st. Check out the full list of specs below along with a gallery of images.

The 1/6th scale The Flash Collectible figure features:

• Authentic and detailed likeness of The Flash in Justice League

• One (1) The Flash helmeted head capturing Ezra Miller’s facial expressions

• Approximately 30 cm tall

• Newly developed body with 30 points of articulation

• Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

• One (1) pair of relaxed hands

• One (1) pair of running gesture hands

• One (1) pair of Batarang holding hands

• One (1) gesturing right hand

• Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

• One (1) specially tailored burgundy-colored Flash suit with red and gold colored armor plates and silver-colored lines

• One (1) pair of red-colored sneakers

Accessories:

• One (1) Batarang

• Four (4) lightening effects

• Specially designed Justice League themed figure stand with The Flash nameplate and the movie logo