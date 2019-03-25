Marv Wolfman Explains the Creation of Deathstroke

Starting out as an antagonist of the Teen Titans, Deathstroke the Terminator has evolved into one of DC’s perennial powerhouses when it comes to villains and anti-heroes. Though he’s often times portrayed as a complex character with a deep backstory, he was originally dreamt up in “one second,” according to co-creator Marv Wolfman. ComicBook.com recently had a chance to speak with Wolfman, who says that Deathstroke was one of two characters came to him naturally.

“Deathstroke is one of two characters that came to me literally in one second — the other character being Blade. I have no idea how I came up with them,” Wolfman admits. “All I knew is that in one second I knew what he looked like, I knew how he acted, I knew his family, I knew his entire story.”

“And then when George [Perez] came in and designed the artwork, my God it was just beautiful,” Wolfman said of his longtime collaborator. “I honestly, it’s one of those two characters I can’t say how I created them because it just came to me complete.”

Arguably one of the definitive writers to touch the Teen Titans, Wolfman also mentioned that he’s had a chance to watch DC Universe’s Titans and while he was hesitant at first, he ended up falling in love with the show. Deathstroke is appearing in the upcoming season of the show played by Esai Morales — after recent live-action portrayals by Manu Bennett on Arrow and Joe Manganiello on Justice League.

“I really like it,” Wolfman says of Titans. “I wasn’t sure at the beginning, with the first one. But by the third one I was a diehard fan.”

Titans Season One is now streaming on DC Universe and Season Two is set to start production later this year.

