‘Wonder Woman’ Star Gal Gadot’s Name Was One of the Top Ten Most Mispronounced Words of 2017

After 2017, Gal Gadot is a household name, but its one of the most mispronounced names of the year as well.

According to the Babbel app, “Gadot” is one of the words that American garbled most often this year.

According to CNN, Babbel had US Captioning Company “identify prominent words in 2017 that were tough for people on TV to say.” Gal Gadot’s name was among the top ten.

You should pronounce he Israeli Wonder Woman star’s name “gal gah-dott.” American often mispronounce her surname by applying a silent “t.”

The remaining nine words on the top ten list are; bokeh, coulrophobia, dotard, fibromyalgia, Namibia, nuclear, Puerto Rico, Pyongyang, and Weinstein.

Fans will hopefully have a better grasp of Gadot’s name by the time Wonder Woman 2 arrives in 2019. In the meantime, Gadot is probably happy with being one of the ten highest paid actors of 2017.

