‘How I Met Your Mother’s Charlene Amoia Cast In ‘Birds Of Prey’

Warner Bros’ upcoming Birds of Prey movie has added a new member to the cast in Charlene Amoia.

Fans will know Amoia from CBS’ How I Met Your Mother, and she will be playing the role of Helena Bertinelli’s mother Maria Bertinelli, who is the wife of mafia member Franco Bertinelli. Helena is also known as the vigilante Huntress, who will be played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead and will accompany Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s Black Canary as part of the team (via Deadline).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Amoia played the part of Wendy the waitress and showed up in episodes between 2005 and 2011. She was a regular of the show and had two storylines related to the main cast, including one with Barney and one with Ted’s dad. Since then she’s been featured on projects like The Flash and American Horror Story.

The film will have Harley at the center of the Birds of Prey team from the comics. In the books they are led by Batgirl, who also has her own movie in early development at Warner Bros. Here Quinn will be the center of the team alongside Huntress and Black Canary, and it seems they will face off against villains like Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) and Victor Zsaz (Chris Messina), though Black Mask looks to be the main villain.

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) hits theaters on February 7th, 2020.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Shazam! rumors involving Superman, the Star Wars: Episode IX title and when we’re finally going to learn about it, the Avengers: Endgame official images and synopsis & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!