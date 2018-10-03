The Internet Wants Nicolas Cage For The Next Superman

The news that Henry Cavill will (likely) no longer be playing Superman has dominated the conversation today, but one other name in particular also keeps coming up amongst fans, that is Nicolas Cage.

It makes sense actually, as Cage is a well known Superman fan, one who named his son Kal-El and was immensely close to actually playing the character in a film. Cage has since gone on to play the part of Superman on the big screen through animation (Teen Titans GO To The Movies), but it turns out plenty of fans would love to see him take on the role in live-action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That Superman project was originally titled Superman Reborn and aimed to take on the classic Death of Superman storyline from the comics. While it started under the supervision of producer Jon Peters and writer Jonathan Lemkin, it would eventually change hands, with a script rewritten by Kevin Smith and Tim Burton stepping into the director role. Burton would do one last pass on the now titled Superman Lives script, which was rewritten by Wesley Strick.

Cage would then do loads of test fittings and pre-production work before WB pulled the plug weeks before shooting. Even all these years later, Cage still believes in what the film was trying to do.

“The only thing I’ll say about that — because that is such a lighting rod hot topic and if I say anything at all it just seems to snowball — but I will say that I had great belief in that movie and in what Tim Burton’s vision was going to be for that movie,” Cage told Yahoo. “I would’ve loved to have seen it, but I feel that in many ways, it was sort of a win/win because of the power of the imagination. I think people can actually see the movie in their minds now and imagine it and in many ways that might resonate more deeply than the finished project.”

Hit the next slide to see how many fans are calling for a Cage return!

One Man For The Job

Fans appreciated what Cavill did with the role, but if there has to be someone repping the red and blue, look no further than the man Nicolas Cage.

With Henry Cavill out as Superman, there is only ONE man who can fill the role: Nic Cage pic.twitter.com/YEz3mu164n — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) September 12, 2018

“With Henry Cavill out as Superman, there is only ONE man who can fill the role: Nic Cage.”

DO It Cowards

Even if you want to do something a bit different than the classic red, blue, and yellow, Cage is still your guy, though someone could probably find a better picture to represent their case. Even still, DC and WB are being called out hard!

“It’s time. #Superman

@DCComics @WarnerBrosEnt DO IT YOU COWARDS.”

In The Market

Seems there’s an opening in the Superman market, a role that hasn’t been available since 2011, with Cavill’s debut hitting in 2013’s Man of Steel. Seems Cage has another shot, so why not take it?

Did I hear WarnerBros is looking for a new Superman? pic.twitter.com/dg9aUctw53 — Heather Antos (@HeatherAntos) September 12, 2018

“Did I hear WarnerBros is looking for a new Superman?”

Time For Cage

There’s a void in the DC cinematic universe now, and only one man can save the day and somehow track down the original declaration of independence…and it’s Nicolas Cage.

With Henry Cavill out, there’s only one person who can save the DCEU and it’s Nicolas Cage as Superman, finally pic.twitter.com/eWAB1AAbzP — Gene Park (@GenePark) September 12, 2018

“With Henry Cavill out, there’s only one person who can save the DCEU and it’s Nicolas Cage as Superman, finally”

“And I’m not joking in that recasting Nicolas Cage as Superman and pretending he’s still the Henry Cavill DCEU Superman would be a gold mine. RT if you would spend money to see this.”

Blowing Up My Cell

Thankfully voicemails don’t use up any data, because Cage probably has a ton to sift through after the news of Cavill’s exit made its way online.

According to @THR, Henry Cavill will no longer play Superman in the DC universe. Somewhere, a cell phone has 20 missed calls and six voicemails from Nicolas Cage. — Jason Stephens (@mrjasonstephens) September 12, 2018

“According to @THR, Henry Cavill will no longer play Superman in the DC universe. Somewhere, a cell phone has 20 missed calls and six voicemails from Nicolas Cage.”

The Campaign Begins

Roles like Superman don’t come along all too often, so if any casting were to warrant a campaign or petition it would be his. Guess the clock on that starts now.

Starting the campaign now. Nicolas Cage for Superman. You know you want it to happen. pic.twitter.com/CwNWuhDjok — Jim Lokay (@Lokay) September 12, 2018

“Starting the campaign now. Nicolas Cage for Superman. You know you want it to happen.”

Testing The Suit

Half the fun of a trend like this is just seeing all the GIFs fans use to illustrate their point, and there are plenty to choose from when it comes to Tim Burton and Nicolas Cage’s storied Superman film. That includes this gem that shows Cage in an early prototype of the suit.

“So…. Henry Cavill out, Nicolas Cage in?”

A Second Chance

Most are rather bummed that Cavill will no longer be rocking Superman’s cape in future movies, but some are approaching this as an opportunity, one that could allow fans to finally see that Tim Burton Superman Lives project hit the big screen.

Since Henry Cavill isn’t Superman anymore, can we finally get that Nicolas Cage Superman movie???? pic.twitter.com/v96NsdVLJW — Mike (@nawalafunk) September 12, 2018

“Since Henry Cavill isn’t Superman anymore, can we finally get that Nicolas Cage Superman movie????”

Born To Be Superman

Cage’s love of Superman is well-known, so it makes sense that there are a number of fans who would love to see him finally get the opportunity to bring the character to life on the big screen. Do you agree?

Henry Cavill is out as Superman? It’s time to call in the one man born to play the Man of Steel. It’s time for Nic Cage. https://t.co/jUQqEcw58i — Rev. Mike Jones (@mikejonesradio) September 12, 2018

“Henry Cavill is out as Superman? It’s time to call in the one man born to play the Man of Steel. It’s time for Nic Cage.”

The Superman We Deserve

While there are many who enjoyed Cavill’s take on the character, we can’t help but wonder what Nicolas Cage’s Superman movie would have felt like. Some fans feel it is the Superman we deserve, and while we aren’t sure if we can go that far we would love to actually see it.

It’s time for the Nicolas Cage Superman movie we deserve. pic.twitter.com/Y1Fw1gf0Wl — Phillip Dean (@PhillipDean_) September 12, 2018

“It’s time for the Nicolas Cage Superman movie we deserve.”