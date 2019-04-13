‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Star Sean Gunn Isn’t Sure If He’s In ‘The Suicide Squad’ Yet

Brothers Sean and James Gunn have been frequent collaborators throughout the majority of their professional careers, from humble beginnings on Tromeo and Juliet (1996) to more recent projects like Super (2010) and The Belko Experiment (2016). The siblings also continue collaborating on Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. With James set to both write and direct The Suicide Squad for Warner Brothers, it stands to reason that Sean could hop over to the DC Extended Universe for a quick second before returning to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

As it stands now, Sean’s not sure if he’ll end up appearing in the DC team-up film yet or not. Speaking with ComicBook.com, Gunn says he’ll be down to appear in anything his brother directs, though he has yet to receive a call for The Suicide Squad.

“You know, I have no idea,” Gunn admits. “I’m always willing to do anything he [James] needs me to do. I’m also very, very respectful of the creative process from the point of view of the people who are writing and coming up with the story. I’ve been in the business long enough to know that story is king.”

“You know, in order for the movie to be good, the story has to be great, and it’s hard to make a great story if you’re thinking, ‘Hmm, I have to work this person in there somewhere,’” the actor continues. “So I just let him do his thing. If he has a role for me, to let me know and I’ll do it. And if he doesn’t, I have no doubt that it’s because he’s serving a different kind of story where there is not a role for me and I’m totally respectful of that too.”

Most details about The Suicide Squad reboot are still being kept close to the chest, though it’s been reported that Thor: Ragnarok alum Idris Elba will be one of the leads of the new franchise. The elder Gunn has previously teased the film’s story as if it would be drawing inspiration from the fan-favorite run by John Ostrander, Luke McDonnell, and the late Kim Yale.

Shazam! is now in theaters while The Suicide Squad is set for release on August 6, 2021. Other upcoming DC films include Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Batman on June 25, 2021.

