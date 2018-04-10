iZombie: Chivalry is Dead Synopsis

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Chivalry is Dead,” an episode of iZombie set to air on April 23.

In “Chivalry is Dead,” Liv has to eat the brain of a LARPer who was murdered, leading to an investigation into a New Seattle subculture that gives the heroine plenty of opportunities to invoke her inner knight.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

While investigating the murder of a live-action role-playing knight, Liv (Rose McIver) consumes his brain and becomes a walking, talking Renaissance Faire. Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) and Liv find dark secrets in the LARPer world. Meanwhile, Peyton (Aly Michalka) uncovers a truth about Liv. Lastly, Major (Robert Buckley) embarks on a mission. Rahul Kohli and Robert Knepper also star.

Jason Bloom directed the episode written by Diane Ruggiero-Wright.

iZombie airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of Supergirl.