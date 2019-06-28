iZombie Recap With Spoilers: ’90s Nostalgia Abound in “The Fresh Princess”

iZombie‘s latest episode has arrived, and the latest episode will make you say “boo-ya”. Read on to find out the ’90s-fueled fun and plot twists that happened in this week’s episode, “The Fresh Princess”.

***

Liv checks in with Martin, who is in rehab, and finds him passed out in his room. Major helps him get back to consciousness, and Liv lets him live with her. Eva and Evan later alive, and learn that Evan has cancer from the Meat Cute explosion. Eva asks Liv to help them get out of the city, but she says it’s too complicated. Eva then gets upset about Liv being in contact with Martin, and Liv reluctantly agrees to help smuggle them out of Seattle.

Martin tells Liv that he’s improved enough to live out on his own. He then asks her to promise to stay on his side in the inevitable human/zombie conflict. Liv helps Eva and Evan out of Seattle, and they part on amicable terms. Liv arrives at Martin’s apartment and sees video of Seattle in chaos.

Liv and Clive look over the autopsy of Laurie-Beth, a former pageant queen who ended up being in a coma for twenty years before dying. Liv makes Laurie-Beth’s brain into a Lunchable and eats it.

She’s triggered into a vision of Laurie-Beth being locked out of her dressing room, and using another girl’s, Velma, makeup compact. They meet with Laurie-Beth’s parents, who provide the raw video footage that they took of the pageant.

Liv and Clive interview Velma, who initially signed a false confession for what happened to Laurie-Beth. She proclaims her innocence, and accuses another girl – Louise, who was in second place in the contest. They meet with Louise, who is now a realtor for zombies. She argues that she’s innocent, and also reveals one of the other girls – Megan – was having an affair with one of the producers.

Clive interviews another girl, who reveals that the makeup wasn’t spiked earlier on in the competition. Clive and Liv then spot Laurie-Beth’s mom in the footage, and wonder if she poisoned the makeup in an attempt to help her daughter win. They orchestrate a fake interrogation with Velma to draw a confession from Laurie-Beth’s mom. She confesses

Meanwhile, Ravi discovers that tainted Utopium might still be available in the evidence room, thanks to a cold case surrounding one of the drug’s dealers. He and Clive go to check it out, but they find nothing inside, and that a dirty cop took the Utopium four years prior. Ravi and Peyton meet with the drug lord that the dirty cop was working for, who doesn’t deny ordering out the hit. They then find the ID of the employee who supposedly check out the evidence — Don E. Ravi interviews Don. E about it, and accuses his twin brother Scott E. of it.

Ravi and Peyton break into Scott E.’s basement, and are promptly greeted by Blaine. The whole thing appears to be a dead end, until Peyton suggests that one of the dealers may still be alive as a zombie. They track him down — and learn that it’s Martin.

Other tidbits from the episode include:

The Dead-Enders hold Sloane hostage, and keep up her Instagram so that it looks like she’s okay. Major interview Don-E about Sloane, and reveals that he hasn’t seen her in two or three weeks. They look at the surveillance footage from that night and learn that a human kidnapped her and her boyfriend that night. Don E. and his girlfriend track the human down, but kill her before getting any information. Major brings the girl’s brain to his top generals, and asks them to eat it. Dolly and the Dead-Enders hide Sloane and her boyfriend in a series of port-a-potties, which they bring to Seattle’s pie festival. They let the port-a-potties come open, unleashing a very zombified Sloane and her boyfriend on the public. Major finds Sloane and shoots her.

iZombie airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.