‘iZombie’ Final Season Teaser Image Released

With less than a month before the premiere date for its fifth and final season, the CW’s iZombie got its first new piece of promotional art, released today on Instagram. The brief video features series star Rose McIver in a variety of different looks and outfits, reflecting not just five years of stories but the dozens of brains that she has briefly accessed in her life as a crime-solving zombie. Featuring the tagline “Make it brain one last time,” you can see the image below, promoting the series’ May 2 return to the airwaves. In the final season, New Seattle faces another status quo change, with Peyton and Major essentially in charge of preventing the walled-off zombie city from starving to death or descending into anarchy.

Last season, the initial key art was teased on Instagram before being released officially within a week, with a teaser trailer for the fourth season coming soon after. Given that there are about three weeks left before iZombie returns to the airwaves, a similar release pattern would not be surprising; the network would likely benefit by getting out ahead of it so that anybody who still needs to catch up on the end of season four can do so — especially since every year’s finale tends to be insane on iZombie. Last time around, it involved a guillotine, for example. That was new.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So what is Team Z facing as they move into the final season? Major is now the de facto head of Fillmore-Graves, who are in charge of zombie rationing, law enforcement, and general regulatory order. Ravi is still working on the zombie cure, which grows increasingly urgent all the time now that the US has walled the city off and is threatening to bomb it at any moment. Peyton has been basically running city government ever since the mayor was assassinated so Blaine could prove the cure he stole from the morgue works. And Liv, Ravi, and Clive are still kicking ass and taking brains. You can check out the first teaser art below.

iZombie will return for its fifth and final season Thursday, May 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by In The Dark on The CW.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!