‘iZombie’: “Brainless in Seattle, Part 2” Synopsis Released

The CW has released a synopsis for “Brainless in Seattle, Part 2”, the upcoming fourth episode of iZombie‘s fourth season.

The episode will be the concluding chapter of a two-episode storyline, which will see Liv Moore (Rose McIver) on hopeless romantic brain. As it this synopsis hints, that adventure will lead her and Clive Babineaux (Malcolm Goodwin) onto the trail of a serial killer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This week’s season premiere brought iZombie fans some pretty major moments, largely centered around the sort of new status quo that the series has achieved. After Chase Graves (Jason Dohring) enacted “D-Day” on Seattle, the town was turned into the zombie capital of the world, with a plethora of new people infected by the virus.

The episode saw all of “Team Z” adjusting to their new roles in the zombie-dominant world, and also teased Angus (Robert Knepper) taking on a new villainous role this season. The trailer hints at more of that new normal, and plenty of brain-related hijinks.

And in the process, the episode hammered home some unique political allegories, something that both parts of “Brainless in Seattle” are sure to continue in some form.

“The show has hinged on [zombies] being a secret for so long that [going forward], how was that going to transpire? What happens season 4?” McIver told ComicBook.com last year. “It’s sort of an authoritarian dictatorship, which obviously [Liv] doesn’t respond to, but she also knows that zombies and humans co-existing is an incredible stretch. How do we find a way that makes everybody feel safe, that makes nobody feel marginalized? It’s so on-point politically right now, it’s something I’m really proud to be a part of that in a comedy, zombie, fun show, still kind of is making comment about how we treat other and how we respond to having to coexist and tolerate and understand each other’s opinions.”

You can check out the full synopsis for “Brainless in Seattle Part 2” below.

LOVE IS A MANY SPLENDORED THING, PART 2 — Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) discover the murder they are investigating was the work of a serial killer. Meanwhile, Major (Robert Buckley) enters dangerous territory. Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli, David Anders, Aly Michalka and Robert Knepper also star. Michael Fields directed the episode written by Heather V. Regnier (#404). Original airdate 3/19/2018.