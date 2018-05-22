‘iZombie’: Liv Is in Danger in Season 4 Finale Preview

The CW has released a new promo for “And He Shall Be a Good Man”, next week’s season four finale of iZombie.

The promo follows through with the major bombshells in this week’s episode – namely, that Liv (Rose McIver) and Levon (Daniel Bonjour) are in danger of being executed by Fillmore-Graves.

As this week’s episode proved, Liv won’t let the good intentions of her friends stopping her from doing the right thing, as she went to some pretty creative means to escape from Major (Robert Buckley) kidnapping her and taking her to Oregon. And while it’s safe to assume that Liv will survive being turned in to Fillmore-Graves – especially with the show being renewed for a fifth and final season – it’s safe to assume that her worldview will be put to the test.

“I don’t think Liv agrees with any of those black and white ideas.” McIver said of New Seattle’s society during a set visit last year. “I think she sort of thinks there’s a way of juggling being a good person and contributing to her society with occasionally bending rules when she feels like she needs to help people who need it. She’s definitely not as by the book, as major, or as she may have been in the past, but it’s always with really good intentions.”

But then again, there are some other possibilities for what could happen in the finale, considering the challenges that Fillmore-Graves and the rest of New Seattle have created.

Either way, it will be interesting to see how iZombie's season finale will unfold.

You can view the synopsis for “And He Shall Be a Good Man” below.

SEASON FINALE — Clive (Malcolm Goodwin), Ravi (Rahul Kohli), Peyton (Aly Michalka) and Major (Robert Buckley) work together to help Liv (Rose McIver).

David Anders and Robert Knepper also star.

Dan Etheridge directed the episode written by Rob Thomas.

iZombie airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. “And He Shall Be a Good Man” will air on May 28th.