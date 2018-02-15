‘iZombie’: Liv Becomes a Dowager in “Blue Bloody” Photos

The CW has released new photos for “Blue Bloody”, the second episode of iZombie‘s fourth season.

While the episode’s plot is currently a mystery, it appears that Liv Moore (Rose McIver) will eat the brain of a “rich, haughty dowager” in the episode, and it looks like that will have some pretty weird results.

Aside from Liv being on “dowager brain”, iZombie‘s newest venture will give plenty for fans to take in. At the end of last season, “D-Day” came to fruition, turning Seattle into the zombie capital of the United States. According to McIver, this will make some interesting parallels to real-world political issues.

“The show has hinged on [zombies] being a secret for so long that [going forward], how was that going to transpire? What happens season 4?” McIver told ComicBook.com. “It’s sort of an authoritarian dictatorship, which obviously she doesn’t respond to, but she also knows that zombies and humans co-existing is an incredible stretch. How do we find a way that makes everybody feel safe, that makes nobody feel marginalized? It’s so on-point politically right now, it’s something I’m really proud to be a part of that in a comedy, zombie, fun show, still kind of is making comment about how we treat other and how we respond to having to coexist and tolerate and understand each other’s opinions.”

“We’re going to pick up next season three months later, and the United States has walled off Seattle like it’s West Berlin,” showrunner Rob Thomas previously told ComicBook.com. “Chase is hanging on by a very thin thread; it’s like every day is the Cuban missile crisis. Brains are coming in, but they aren’t getting as many as they expected, and zombies are hungry. In fact, the opening sequence in season four is going to follow a brain from the moment a man dies somewhere in Texas to the moment it reaches the brain tube and is ingested by a Seattle zombie. In fact, it’s even going to start earlier than that. We’re going to see a commercial on TV; we want to get someone like Laura Linney making a commercial pleading for the people of the United States to sign their brain donor card.”

iZombie‘s fourth season will debut on February 26th at 9/8c on The CW. “Blue Bloody” will air on March 5th.