James Gunn Says Peacemaker Follow-Up Series Will Include Many Familiar Characters

Peacemaker absolutely delighted television audiences when it debuted on HBO Max earlier this year, continuing the story of The Suicide Squad with a great and incredibly specific fanfare. Even before Peacemaker first premiered, writer-director James Gunn had indicated that he was working on additional stories set within the DC universe, but we still haven't gotten official confirmation as to what that will entail. In a recent interview with The Playlist, Gunn shared an update on the next DC project he's working on, and indicated that the "other shows" he's involved with will feature characters from Peacemaker.

"I am working very seriously on another DC project, where I'm very involved in the writing and the direction of it," he explained. "There will be some blending of the characters from Peacemaker in the other shows I'm working on. And I'm involved with a couple of other [DC] things too."

Gunn also addressed the recent reports that indicated that Viola Davis would be returning for an Amanda Waller-centric spinoff series, with his comments teasing that the information that's currently out there isn't accurate. Reports had previously indicated that Davis would executive produce the series, with Watchmen alum Christal Henry set to write and executive produce, and Gunn would executive produce alongside Peter Safran.

"We haven't even announced any TV series yet," Gunn added. "There's a lot of stories out there about what's happening, and some of them are accurate, some of them are not."

Gunn has previously expressed plans to develop more than one television spinoff for The Suicide Squad, and had indicated that the second spinoff idea would be in a decidedly different genre than Peacemaker.

"I can't say anything," Gunn previously explained. "It is connected to this universe, and I don't think it will be the same genre as Peacemaker; it won't be as much a comedy as Peacemaker, but it will be in the same universe."

Peacemaker stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Aggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Turn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil.

