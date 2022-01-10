James Gunn Confirms He’s Working on Another DC Comics TV Series After Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

It looks like James Gunn already has his next comic book project lined up. Monday, the filmmaker revealed he’ll be starting work on a new DC Comics property after his work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 finishes in a couple of months. The director wouldn’t say whether it’s another spinoff of The Suicide Squad, but did seem to confirm it’s involving intellectual property owned by DC and Warner Brothers.

“You know, we’re stepping forward. It keeps happening. We’ll see what’s happening, and I’ll know what’s happening very shortly. I dealt with it last night and this morning,” the director told Collider. “It’s TV. There you go.”

This isn’t the first time Gunn’s spoken about more Squad spinoffs, but it seems to be the first time he’s commented on the matter on an official basis.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” the creator previously explained when the series for Peacemaker was first announced. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

One advantage for Gunn continuing to work with DC is the chance for more adult storytelling with R-rated superhero films and shows now being in the realm of possibility.

Peacemaker stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Aggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Turn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil.

The Suicide Squad is now streaming on HBO Max while the first three episodes of Peacemaker will be released on January 13th.

