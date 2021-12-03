Peacemaker Reveals New Full Team Poster





Peacemaker just dropped a new poster of the entire team and fans are excited. Friday morning brought a brand new trailer full of John Cena’s smug hero and that wonderful pet eagle of his. DC Comics has been hyping this release before The Suicide Squad even premiered. It would seem as though WarnerMedia’s big bet on Cena and James Gunn together has paid off. Viewers really got a kick out of Peacemaker’s whole schtick in Suicide Squad. There’s no reason to believe a return visit to that world won’t be wildly entertaining. The WWE Superstar was built for this and genuinely loves the character. All of those supporting roles from the first film are in effect too. All of these “desk-bound” agents aren’t with Amanda Waller anymore, which means they can cut loose a little bit for this madcap mission. It’s a Gunn project so there’s no telling how wild this series will get before the curtain falls. One thing is for sure, buckle in for a wild ride because Peacemaker is going to bring it to you.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” James Gunn said when the series announcement made the entire fandom cheer. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie,” Cena chimed in. “I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

Also starring in Peacemaker are familiar faces from The Suicide Squad, Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt) and Steve Agee (John Economos). Joining them in the HBO Max series are Danielle Brooks (Leota Adebayo), Robert Patrick (Auggie Smith), Chris Conrad (Vigilante), Christopher Heyerdahl (Captain Locke), Chukwudi Iwuji (Clemson Murn), Lochlyn Munro (Larry Fitzgibbon), and Annie Chang (Sophie Song).

Peacemaker is scheduled to hit the scene January 13th on HBO Max.

