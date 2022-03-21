James Gunn References Possibly Two More DC Projects After Peacemaker

Not content with just a second season of Peacemaker, James Gunn is also working on two more projects based on DC Comics characters. Gunn directed Peacemaker star John Cena in last year’s The Suicide Squad, before going on to develop the HBO Max original series. The filmmaker has confirmed he’s developing another DC project after he’s done working on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but now comes word he may be working on a second DC entity to go along with Peacemaker.

Gunn was a guest of podcaster Neil Vagg ahead of Peacemaker‘s UK premiere. Vagg released a snippet of their discussion, where Gunn ended the conversation by referencing the possibility of a third DC project in development. They started off by talking about where the Season 1 finale leaves Peacemaker, along with his relationships with Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), other members of the team, and his own villainous father played by Robert Patrick. “I know where it goes emotionally and we’re figuring out the plot stuff,” Gunn teased about Season 2. “Frankly, I’m working on another DC thing, and maybe another one. So we’ve got a couple of different things we’re trying to balance with the story.”

Peacemaker Season 2 was officially announced in February, right on the heels of the Season 1 finale. “That’s right, #Peacemaker is coming back for Season Two,” Gunn said. “Thanks to Peter Safran, @JohnCena, our incredible cast & crew, our wildly supportive & lovely friends at @hbomax – and mostly all of you for watching! @DCpeacemaker”

Gunn and Warner Bros. have yet to state if the already-confirmed second project is a spinoff of Peacemaker or The Suicide Squad, but it will be another TV show. “You know, we’re stepping forward. It keeps happening. We’ll see what’s happening, and I’ll know what’s happening very shortly. I dealt with it last night and this morning,” the director told Collider. “It’s TV. There you go.”

This isn’t the first time Gunn’s spoken about more The Suicide Squad spinoffs, but it was the first time he’s commented on the matter in an official basis.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” the creator previously explained when the series for Peacemaker was first announced. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

Gunn will also be making a cameo appearance in the third season of Harley Quinn. “I’ve been holding onto this for a while,” Gunn said when the news broke. “As an enormous fan of the show, it’s an incredible honor! Thanks to the #HarleyQuinn gang for the fun (PS my Thomas Wayne biopic is going to be a MASTERPIECE!) @dcharleyquinn @PMSchumacker”

