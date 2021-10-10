James Gunn Reveals if Peacemaker Is a Prequel or Sequel to The Suicide Squad

James Gunn’s Peacemaker will be heading to HBO Max in January and excitement for the highly anticipated series just keeps growing. However, when it comes to where Peacemaker fits into the timeline as compared to The Suicide Squad, many fans have questioned if the series is a sequel or a prequel. Now, Gunn has clarified things, sharing on social media that the John Cena-starring series is a sequel to The Suicide Squad.



On Twitter this weekend, Gunn shared his thoughts in response to a post that asked “has there ever been a good prequel?” Gunn had a whole list of things that he feels fall into the “good prequel” category, including Better Call Saul, some seasons of Smallville, and X-Men First Class. However, when one fan replies that Peacemaker might also fit that category, Gunn clarified that the series is a sequel, not a prequel.

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1447043205506244612?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Set to debut on HBO Max in January, in addition to Cena in the titular role as Peacemaker, the series will see Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt and Steve Agee as John Economos, both reprising the roles from The Suicide Squad. They will be .joined by Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as CaptainLocke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.



“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” Gunn explained when the series was announced. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”



“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie,” Cena added. “I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”



Peacemaker is set to debut on HBO Max in January 2022.



Are you excited for Peacemaker to debut on HBO Max? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.