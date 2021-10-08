John Cena’s Peacemaker Releases New Teaser Banner

Peacemaker just got a new banner on social media ahead of DC FanDome. The John Cena series has been highly anticipated after the character’s debut in The Suicide Squad. James Gunn clearly had a hit on his hands with DC Comics fans. Now, that universe gets to continue with the WWE superstar in tow. Peacemaker’s Twitter account has been more than busy enough with badgering other shows and jumping on certain social trends. All this has done is drive more interest toward what HBO Max has planned. All of the clips so far are pretty humorous, but like The Suicide Squad, there’s definitely going to be some gnarly action for fans to sink their teeth into. For now, all we have is interviews with the cast and directors to go off of. But, Gunn does not mince words when it comes to his first HBO Max outing, it’s going to be a wild ride.

ill go ahead and print this out for you, @metmuseum.



you can see even more of my work in the #Peacemaker teaser at #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/afN3Tz7US0 — Peacemaker on Max (@DCpeacemaker) October 8, 2021

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” Gunn explained when the series was announced. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie,” Cena added. “I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

“That’s a world, specifically DC, that HBO typically wouldn’t have done,” HBO chief Casey Bloys explained earlier this year. “And when you’ve got someone like James Gunn who wants to do that, it’s a great way to take advantage. When you think about those shows, they all feel slightly broader than what HBO might typically do.”

Are you excited for Peacemaker? Let us know down in the comments!